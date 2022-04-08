(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 8)

Some can argue the need for official residences for certain events, but such problems can be solved by operating guest houses like the Blair House in Washington. After the president-elect's dramatic decision to relocate his presidential office to the Ministry of National Defense building in Yongsan, we must only allow the president and prime minister to use official residence after steadily reducing the number of such residences. Above all, a law must prohibit their occupants from using them for personal purposes.

