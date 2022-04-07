Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time

Among other South Koreans, veteran left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin will open his 10th year in the majors as the No. 3 starter for the Toronto Blue Jays. San Diego Padres' second-year infielder Kim Ha-seong is expected to get a bulk of playing time at shortstop in the early going with the incumbent Fernando Tatis Jr. out with a wrist injury. Choi Ji-man will begin his fourth full season with the Tampa Bay Rays as their first baseman.