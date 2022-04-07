(LEAD) Yoon administration to keep current gov't structure, including gender ministry, for now: Ahn
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will maintain the current government structure, including the gender ministry, as it seeks to focus on addressing pending state affairs, transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said Thursday.
A nominee for gender minister will also be announced when a new Cabinet lineup is unveiled, Ahn said, meaning that the ministry will be kept for the time being even though its abolition has been one of Yoon's key campaign pledges.
The new gender minister will be tasked with drawing up plans to revamp the ministry, Ahn said.
"It was judged that it would be better to focus on current state affairs rather than making an early decision and pushing ahead with (government restructuring) during the transition period," Ahn said.
Asked whether the transition team could announce nominees for key posts, including a finance minister, by the end of this week, Ahn said it is hard to say exactly when such announcements can be made, but the most talented people will be appointed through various strict verification processes.
Ahn said the transition team decided not to hurry a reorganization of the government structure due to "grave" situations in economy and diplomacy.
"As the economic and diplomatic situations are grave, we will do our best to form a lineup as soon as possible," Ahn said.
