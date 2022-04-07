Yoon en route to U.S. military base Camp Humphreys
11:10 April 07, 2022
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was en route to the U.S. military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek on Thursday, his spokesperson said, as tensions have been running high over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
The base, located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, serves as the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea.
His visit comes as North Korea has ratcheted up tensions by conducting an intercontinental ballistic missile test last month.
