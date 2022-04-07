Seoul city to offer support programs to 1,200 socially isolated youths this year
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government plans to offer various support programs to 1,200 socially isolated young people this year to help them connect with society, officials said Thursday.
The city plans to offer six programs tailored to the individual needs of 1,000 socially isolated youths, including in-depth counseling, confidence-boosting sessions and employment search support.
A cohabitation experience program will be offered to 200 people experiencing long-term home seclusion to help them be accustomed to regular daily routines and interpersonal skills.
This year's recipients represent a nearly fourfold increase from last year. Officials also plan to launch a survey on socially isolated people aged between 19 and 39 with the goal to complete it by the end of the year.
