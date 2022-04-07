Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics sees estimate-beating 50.3 pct jump in Q1 profits on brisk chip, mobile biz
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it is likely to report its best first-quarter earnings in four years on the back of solid chip and mobile demand.
In its earnings guidance, the South Korean tech giant estimated its operating profit at 14.1 trillion won (US$11.5 billion) for the first three months of the year, up 50.3 percent from a year ago.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon en route to U.S. military base Camp Humphreys
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was en route to the U.S. military base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek on Thursday, his spokesperson said, as tensions have been running high over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
The base, located some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, serves as the headquarters of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea and the U.S.-led U.N. Command.
-----------------
U.S. will continue to maintain appropriate defense capabilities on Korean Peninsula: Kirby
WASHINGTON -- The United States is in constant consultation with South Korea to ensure the allies have adequate capabilities to counter any aggression from North Korea and will continue to do so, Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday.
The Pentagon press secretary, however, declined to comment on whether the U.S. may consider deploying strategic military assets to South Korea to help prevent further provocations by the North.
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
WASHINGTON -- The United States and its allies are prepared to deal with any further provocations by North Korea, U.S. special envoy for North Korea said Wednesday, noting the recalcitrant state may conduct a nuclear test in the future.
Sung Kim also urged the North to return to dialogue, saying the U.S. is prepared to discuss "any concerns" it may have.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily infections stay in 200,000s for 3rd day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained in the 200,000s for the third consecutive day on Thursday as the government is considering lifting social distancing rules in a step toward people's return to normalcy.
The country reported 224,820 new COVID-19 infections, including 40 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 14,778,405, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. reinvigorating trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan to promote security: Sherman
WASHINGTON -- The United States seeks to ensure peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region partly by reinvigorating its trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday.
Sherman also highlighted the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, noting it is home to more than half of the global population and over 60 percent of the global economy.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon administration to keep current gov't structure, including gender ministry, for now: Ahn
SEOUL -- The incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will maintain the current government structure, including the gender ministry, as it seeks to focus on addressing pending state affairs, transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo said Thursday.
Ahn said the transition team will announce a nominee for gender minister when it unveils a list of candidates for ministers.
-----------------
External economic uncertainty posing greater downside risks to S. Korea: KDI
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is on a moderate recovery track, but it faces greater downside risks as external economic uncertainty has heightened amid the Ukraine crisis, a state-run think tank said Thursday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has extended its recovery momentum, led by robust growth in the manufacturing sector, but business sentiment has worsened as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has jacked up raw material prices, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a monthly economic assessment report.
-----------------
FDI pledges to S. Korea up 15 pct in Q1 despite global uncertainties
SEOUL -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) pledges to South Korea jumped 14.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to reach the highest first-quarter figure ever, data showed Thursday.
The country received US$5.45 billion worth of FDI commitments in the January-March period
-----------------
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
SEOUL -- For the first time since starting his professional career in America seven years ago, South Korean utility player Park Hoy-jun has made the major league Opening Day roster.
The Pittsburgh Pirates put the versatile player on their 28-man roster to begin the 2022 season. Park will celebrate his 26th birthday when the Pirates visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis at 3:15 p.m. Thursday local time, or 5:15 a.m. Friday in South Korea.
-----------------
State spy agency offers cyberthreat info to crypto exchanges
SEOUL -- South Korea's state intelligence agency said Thursday it has started providing real-time information on hacking attempts to the country's major cryptocurrency exchanges amid growing cyberthreats.
The country's major crypto exchanges -- Upbit, Bithumb, Korbit and Coinone -- now have access to the agency's information on online security threats, such as the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of the hacking attempts, according to the National Intelligence Service.
(END)