Jung Ho-yeon to star in new Hollywood project by Joe Talbot
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- "Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon has been cast in a new Hollywood film, titled "The Governesses," her management agency here said Thursday.
According to Saram Entertainment, Jung will star in the film about three rebellious governesses, along with Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve, who won best actress at last year's Cannes Film Festival for "The Worst Person in the World" (2021).
The film adaptation of the namesake French novel by Anne Serre will be helmed by American filmmaker Joe Talbot, who won rave reviews for his critically acclaimed feature debut "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (2019).
Jung rose to international stardom for her role in the global sensation "Squid Game" last year, bringing home the prize of best TV drama actress at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Also, she was earlier cast in Alfonso Cuaron's upcoming thriller series "Disclaimer," along with Cate Blanchett.
