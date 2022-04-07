Go to Contents
LG Energy Solution Q1 operating profit down 24.1 pct to 258.9 bln won

15:36 April 07, 2022

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Thursday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 258.9 billion won (US$212.3 million), down 24.1 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 2.1 percent to 4.34 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 75.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
