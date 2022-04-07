Hyundai Mipo wins 94 bln-won product carrier order in Asia
16:39 April 07, 2022
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a South Korean shipbuilder, said Thursday it has received a 94 billion-won (US$77 million) product carrier order in Asia.
Hyundai Mipo will build two petrochemical product-carrying ships for an unidentified Asian shipper by December 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) as a subholding company under its wing.
KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
