Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Thursday to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats during a visit to a U.S. military base, his spokesperson said.
Yoon flew by helicopter to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, amid heightened tensions in the wake of North Korea's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile last month and concern Pyongyang could carry out a nuclear test.
Yoon to work from new office starting on Day 1
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will start working from his new office in what is now the defense ministry building as soon as he is inaugurated on May 10, a transition team official said Thursday.
The question of where Yoon will kick off his term has been a subject of intense speculation as his plan to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into the defense ministry compound has been delayed by several weeks due to resistance from the outgoing administration.
Vice FM to seek int'l support for 2030 Busan Expo bid
SEOUL -- South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon is scheduled to visit France to rally support for a bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern port city of Busan, his office said Thursday.
Choi will visit France from April 9-12 to attend an executive committee meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE)
(LEAD) Korea University voids admission of ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter
SEOUL -- Korea University said Thursday it has decided to nullify the 2010 admission of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's daughter after finding falsehoods in her high school records submitted for admission.
The announcement came two days after Pusan National University in the southeastern city of Busan voided the 2015 admission of Cho Min, the former minister's daughter, into its medical school for using a false internship certificate and other forged documents in the application.
Moon hopes incoming administration continues his economic projects
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in voiced hope on Thursday that the incoming administration of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol would continue his economic projects on artificial intelligence, wireless communications and renewable energy.
Moon launched the "Korean New Deal" projects in 2020 to create jobs and boost growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(LEAD) S. Korea coach Bento to prepare for World Cup match vs. native Portugal 'professionally'
SEOUL -- Paulo Bento, the Portugal-born head coach of the South Korean men's national football team, readily acknowledges coaching against his native country for the first time -- and doing so at the FIFA World Cup no less -- will be a "completely different" experience than doing so against other teams.
And Bento will try his best to maintain the same approach and treat it as if it were just another game.
Jung Ho-yeon to star in new Hollywood project by Joe Talbot
SEOUL -- "Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon has been cast in a new Hollywood film, titled "The Governesses," her management agency here said Thursday.
According to Saram Entertainment, Jung will star in the film about three rebellious governesses, along with Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve, who won best actress at last year's Cannes Film Festival for "The Worst Person in the World" (2021).
