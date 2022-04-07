Senior men's football coach hoping for 'best solution' in scheduling conflict with U-23 team

"First of all, we should improve our communication. If I compare with the past, we should talk more often in the proper way in order to arrange the best solution for everybody," Bento said at a press conference at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul. "In June, we'll have four games, and maybe due to the busy schedule and quality of the opponents, we'll have more players in the training camp. In September, I must understand (the Asian Games tournament) is not just one competition but it's also something that means a lot to personal lives of players.