K League rivals set for season's 1st derby amid early woes

The latest edition of the "Super Match," as their showdowns have been dubbed, will kick off at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the nation's capital at 7 p.m. Sunday. It will be without much of the luster that used to define the heated rivalry between the teams. FC Seoul are sitting in 10th place among 12 teams in the K League 1 with seven points from one win, four draws and three losses. They have gone winless in their past seven, the lone victory having come in the season opener against Daegu FC on Feb. 19.