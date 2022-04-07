Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean novelist Chung Bora has made it to the shortlist for the 2022 International Booker Prize, one of the three largest literary awards in the world.
The author of "Cursed Bunny" was among the six finalists for the British prize, established in 2005 to honor an author and translator equally for a single work of fiction translated into English, the event's organizer announced on social media Thursday (local time).
Anton Hur, a Sweden-born Korean who translated the book into English, was also put on the list along with Chung.
"Cursed Bunny" is a collection of 10 science-fiction short stories on curses and revenge.
Novelist Park Sang-young of "Love in the Big City," who was longlisted for the prize together with Chung last month, was not included this time.
It is the third time a South Korean author has advanced to the final stage of the prize. Han Kang's "The Vegetarian" and "The White Book" were shortlisted for the prize in 2016 and 2018, respectively, and Han was the winner in 2016.
The winner will be announced on May 26, with the top prize of 50,000 pounds (US$65,000) to be shared equally by the author and the translator.
