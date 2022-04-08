Go to Contents
07:03 April 08, 2022

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Reorganization of gov't structure pushed back to after Yoon's inauguration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- With will of strong response against N. Korea's provocations, U.S., S. Korea reaffirm iron-clad alliance (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon visits 'heart of U.S.-South Korea alliance' amid signs of N. Korea nuclear test (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't restructuring pushed back; gender minister to be nominated (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gender ministry to remain; 'speed control' for new government's restructuring (Segye Times)
-- 'Even if you make a lot of money, you can't take it with you when you're dead' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Budget, workforces 'in the dark' regarding official residences that use taxpayer money (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Conflict of interests obvious for minister candidates who are also 'outside directors' (Hankyoreh)
-- Aware of local elections, Yoon to slow down gov't restructuring (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Self-sufficiency rate of grain drops to below 20 pct; food security in danger (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Like Samsung Biologics, SK Bioscience ... big companies hooked on bio biz (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung Electronics achieves record sales (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front (Korea Herald)
-- New generation of translators brings diverse Korean voices to English market (Korea Times)
(END)

