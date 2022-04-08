Go to Contents
Defense ministry begins relocation for presidential office

11:13 April 08, 2022

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry set in motion phased relocation work Friday to empty its main building in the central Seoul district of Yongsan for use as the country's new presidential office starting in May.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has decided to move the presidential office to the compound from Cheong Wa Dae in the northern part of the capital.

"The relocation work for the fifth story (of the building) and higher got underway in earnest this morning," a ministry official said.

Yoon is expected to use a room on the fifth story as his provisional office with his inauguration on May 10 until the relocation of the ministry, mostly to the nearby Joint Chiefs of Staff building, finishes four days later.

As moving trucks showed up at the compound, officials were busy carrying packages and preparing to get confidential papers shredded.

Moving trucks enter the front gate of the defense ministry in Seoul on April 8, 2022, as work to move the defense ministry in stages began the same day in connection with the relocation of the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the ministry's building. (Yonhap)

The relocation of the ministry's key offices, including those for the minister, vice minister, and policy chief, is scheduled to begin following the April 28 end of the springtime military exercise of South Korea and the United States.

South Korean defense ministry officials prepare to shred confidential documents, as the relocation of their offices in Seoul began on April 8, 2022. (Yonhap)
Workers prepare to move the defense ministry in central Seoul in stages on April 8, 2022, in relation to the relocation of the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the ministry's building. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

