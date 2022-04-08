'Space Sweepers' nominated for best dramatic presentation at Hugo Awards
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean space opera "Space Sweepers" has been nominated for the 2022 Hugo Awards, a prestigious U.S. award for science fiction or fantasy works.
According to an announcement by the Hugo Awards on Thursday (U.S. time), "Space Sweepers," directed and written by Jo Sung-hee, is among the six candidates for the category of Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form.
Denis Villeneuve's 2021 sci-fi film "Dune," Disney's musical fantasy "Encanto," David Lowery's epic fantasy "The Green Knight," Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "WandaVision" are the other five.
The section honors theatrical films, television episodes or other dramatized works related to science fiction or fantasy released in the previous calendar year. "Game of Thrones (season one)" (2011), "Gravity" (2013) and "The Martian" (2015) are previous winners in the category.
"Space Sweepers," released as a Netflix original last year, became the first South Korean-made work to get a nod from the Hugo Awards, launched in 1953 and widely considered a premier award in science fiction.
Starring Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri, the film features a group of space scavengers who hunt for debris to make money in the year 2092. It is set in a fictional universe where Earth is nearly destroyed by pollution and a group of upper class people build a new habitable world in outer space.
