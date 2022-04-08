Military reports 2,395 more COVID-19 cases
14:06 April 08, 2022
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 2,395 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 100,875.
The new cases included 1,559 from the Army, 290 from the Air Force, 259 from the Navy, 169 from the Marine Corps and 109 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also five cases from the ministry and four from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 13,390 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword