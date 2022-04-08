Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 2,395 more COVID-19 cases

14:06 April 08, 2022

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 2,395 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 100,875.

The new cases included 1,559 from the Army, 290 from the Air Force, 259 from the Navy, 169 from the Marine Corps and 109 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also five cases from the ministry and four from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 13,390 military personnel are under treatment.

Service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK