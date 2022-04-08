Go to Contents
Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week

16:00 April 08, 2022

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

Restoration work ongoing at N.Korea's nuclear test site: report

SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be continuing restoration work at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, including the construction of a tunnel entrance, a new report said, amid concerns that the secretive state may be pushing for another nuclear experiment.

Commercial satellite imagery taken between March 24 and April 6 indicates continued activity at the site's Tunnel 3, such as new spoil piles and a newly uncovered entrance, according to the report released by the Vienna-based Open Nuclear Network.

(3rd LD) Pyongyang will not fire 'single bullet' toward Seoul: Kim Yo-jong

SEOUL -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said South Korea is no match for her nuclear-armed country, as she reiterated Pyongyang's position that Seoul is not a "principal enemy," according to state media Tuesday.

Kim Yo-jong again took issue with the South Korean defense chief's talk in public last week of his troops' "preemptive strike" capabilities, boasting repeatedly about Pyongyang's nuclear combat force.
