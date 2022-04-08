Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol vowed Thursday to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats during a visit to a U.S. military base, his spokesperson said.
Yoon flew by helicopter to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, amid heightened tensions in the wake of North Korea's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile last month and concern Pyongyang could carry out a nuclear test.
------------
(LEAD) Minister says April is critical for regional security, urges Pyongyang to resume talks
SEOUL -- South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young called Thursday on North Korea to return to the negotiating table, saying April is a "critical" period for regional security.
He cited a set of upcoming major political anniversaries in the North and a plan by South Korea and the United States to kick off their springtime combined military drills later this month.
------------
(LEAD) New S. Korean gov't needs 'forward-looking' policy on N. Korea to prevent nuke testing: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's outgoing point man on North Korea urged the country's incoming administration Wednesday to adopt a "forward-looking" approach toward North Korea, especially in order to prevent nuclear weapons testing amid heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Unification Minister Lee In-young made the remarks during his last regular press conference in his capacity as the liberal Moon Jae-in government's top official on Pyongyang.
------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea urges N. Korea to stop escalating tensions
SEOUL -- The South Korean government called Monday on North Korea to refrain from escalating tensions in the region, responding to the latest statement, directed at Seoul, by Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader.
"The Ministry of Unification clearly points out that North Korea should not cause additional tension on the Korean Peninsula in any case," the ministry's spokesperson Lee Jong-joo told a regular press briefing.
------------
Two Koreas hold daily liaison call despite Pyongyang's renewed threat
SEOUL -- South and North Korea had their regular phone call via the liaison hotlines Monday morning, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said, despite Pyongyang's warning at the weekend of serious consequences.
"South and North Korea's daily call at 9 a.m. took place normally via the inter-Korean liaison office," the official said.
