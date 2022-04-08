Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) Complete, verifiable denuclearization of N. Korea difficult but must achieve goal: Goldberg
WASHINGTON -- The United States and its allies must resolutely pursue a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization (CVID) of North Korea, the nominee for U.S. ambassador to South Korea said Thursday.
Philip Goldberg also said North Korea may stage additional provocations amid suspicions that Pyongyang may be preparing to conduct a nuclear test.
------------
Kim Yo-jong statement a choreographed move to create tension: U.S. intelligence official
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's recent missile provocations and statement from leader Kim Jong-un's sister about the possible use of nuclear weapons are highly "choreographed" tactics to escalate regional tensions in time for a change of government in Seoul, a U.S. intelligence official said Thursday.
Sydney Seiler, national intelligence officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council, also said the North uses U.S.-South Korea joint military drills as a pretext for its provocations while it continues to conduct much larger and less transparent field exercises of its own.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. reinvigorating trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan to promote security: Sherman
WASHINGTON -- The United States seeks to ensure peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region partly by reinvigorating its trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday.
Sherman also highlighted the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, noting it is home to more than half of the global population and over 60 percent of the global economy.
------------
(2nd LD) U.S. prepared to deal with any N. Korean provocation, including nuclear test: Sung Kim
WASHINGTON -- The United States and its allies are prepared to deal with any further provocations by North Korea, U.S. special envoy for North Korea said Wednesday, noting the recalcitrant state may conduct a nuclear test in the future.
Sung Kim also urged the North to return to dialogue, saying the U.S. is prepared to discuss "any concerns" it may have.
------------
(2nd LD) Transition team chief seeks China's cooperation for stability on Korean Peninsula
SEOUL -- Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo on Wednesday called for China's cooperation for stability on the Korean Peninsula, as he met with Beijing's top envoy to Seoul.
Ahn and Ambassador Xing Haiming met at the transition team's office and discussed bilateral relations at a time of heightened tension surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.
------------
U.S., Chinese nuclear envoys discuss ways to restart dialogue with N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The top nuclear envoys of the United States and China met Tuesday in Washington for talks on ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. Department of State said.
The meeting between U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and China's Liu Xiaoming was held in Washington.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea poses 'real' threats to U.S. and allies: Gen. Milley
WASHINGTON -- North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs pose a real danger to the U.S. homeland, as well as U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday.
Milley also said the North shows no signs of giving up its efforts to further advance its military capabilities.
------------
U.N. panel probing N.K. acquisition of vessel previously registered in S. Korea
SEOUL -- A U.N. panel of experts is investigating North Korea's suspected acquisition last year of a vessel previously registered as a South Korean-flagged ship, its annual report showed Tuesday.
The panel for the U.N. Security Council sanctions committee on the North has been tracing the transfer of the Sierra Leone-flagged Ocean Sky by a Hong Kong-incorporated firm, Asia Ocean Shipping, to the North Korean entity, Ryongsung Trading Corp., between May 24 and May 30 last year, according to the report.
------------
N. Korea has large arsenal of 'theater-class' missiles: U.S. commander
SEOUL -- North Korea has a large number of "theater-class" missiles with a desire to develop a "credible" missile threat, a U.S. commander has said, casting the recalcitrant regime as a strategic security challenge.
Adm. Charles Richard, head of the U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), made the assessment in a written statement to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense prior to a closed-door hearing on Tuesday (U.S. time).
------------
(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. nuclear envoys agree to push for new UNSC resolution on N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States on Monday agreed to jointly push for a new U.N. Security Council resolution against North Korea over its recent series of ballistic missile launches.
They also reaffirmed their condemnation of the missile launches as serious violations of existing UNSC resolutions.
(END)