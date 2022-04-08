Go to Contents
Former S. Korean ambassador to Middle East under police investigation for alleged sexual harassment

16:11 April 08, 2022

SUWON, South Korea, April 8 (Yonhap) -- A former South Korean ambassador to a Middle Eastern country has been under police investigation on the allegation that he sexually harassed a local female employee, officials said Friday.

The former ambassador, whose identity was withheld, is accused of sexually harassing the victim during a banquet held at the embassy in November last year, according to the police.

Seoul's foreign ministry reportedly conducted an internal investigation into the case and filed a report with the Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency in Suwon, 46 kilometers south of Seoul, in February.

Police officials made no further comment, saying they cannot share details about an ongoing investigation.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency in Suwon, 46 km south of Seoul (Yonhap)

