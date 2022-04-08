Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign minister #candidate

Rep. Park likely to be tapped as foreign minister of incoming government: sources

22:47 April 08, 2022

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Jin of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) is likely to be appointed as the first foreign minister of the incoming government of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, sources said Friday.

Former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yong, also a PPP lawmaker, is likely to be tapped as the next ambassador to the United States, the sources told Yonhap News Agency.

Both Park and Cho are in the U.S. this week as part of a delegation to coordinate foreign and security policy ahead of Yoon's inauguration.

Kim Sung-han, a former vice foreign minister who currently heads the transition team's subcommittee for foreign affairs, is seen as the likely candidate for Yoon's first national security adviser.

Yoon is expected to announce the lineup of the new minister candidates by the end of next week.

Rep. Park Jin (C) and Rep. Cho Tae-yong (3rd from L) walk in the departure hall of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, to leave for the United States on April 3, 2022. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK