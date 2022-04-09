(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 9)
Warning against provocations
Pyongyang should stop escalating regional tensions
The United States has warned against North Korea's moves toward military provocations, including a possible nuclear weapons test. "We are worried that, in connection with the upcoming April 15 anniversary, the DPRK may be tempted to take another provocative action," said Sung Kim, the special representative for North Korea policy at the U.S. state department.
During a phone briefing on Wednesday, Kim said, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK, the official name of North Korea), could attempt a "nuclear test" though he didn't "want to speculate too much." Kim's remark drew attention, as it came amid escalating tensions over security on the Korean Peninsula, prompted by North Korea's test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month. Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, further chilled the atmosphere with her remark Tuesday threatening South Korea after its defense minister highlighted the South's "preemptive strike" ability to counter the North's attack.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman vowed to take strong measures "to let the North know that they can't just keep doing this without any consequences, that we take actions that show we have a credible deterrence against any attack by North Korea." During a House Foreign Services Committee hearing, she said the U.S. and South Korea are committed to strengthening the alliance and enhancing capabilities to counter such growing security threats.
We urge North Korea to pay close heed to the warnings by U.S. officials. Previously, North Korea attempted military provocations during times of power transition in South Korea. Yet its recent actions are considered to have crossed the "red line." Most recently, the North restored a tunnel entrance at its nuclear test site in Punggyeri, arousing speculation that it has begun efforts to develop small tactical nuclear weapons.
Officials of South Korea and the U.S. foresee that North Korea may attempt its seventh nuclear weapons test either on April 15, the anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung's birthday, or on April 25, the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the North's People's Revolutionary Army. The North may seek such military maneuvering in a bid to be recognized as a nuclear weapons state in order to find a breakthrough amid its economic difficulties by securing more leverage in future negotiations.
However, North Korea should bear in mind that it cannot acquire what it wants through military buildup. Military actions will only aggravate the situation and even lead to catastrophic circumstances. Given the growing security tensions, it is positive that a Korean delegation composed of senior lawmakers, such as Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party (PPP), visited the U.S. to engage in in-depth discussions with ranking U.S. officials over feasible measures to counter possible threats from Pyongyang.
During a press conference, Park said the allies agreed on the need to manage the North Korean threats through diverse means, such as resuming the two-plus-two meeting of ministers of foreign affairs and defense. President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol also stressed the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance while visiting the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, in a very timely and appropriate manner.
