Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon #Cabinet nominations

(LEAD) Yoon names 8 Cabinet members, including defense, finance ministers

14:13 April 10, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's announcement of nominations; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday announced his nominations for eight ministers, including Rep. Choo Kyung-ho as deputy prime minister for the economy and former Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Vice Chairman Lee Jong-sup as defense minister.

Lee Chang-yang, a professor of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, was named industry minister, while former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong was named land minister, Yoon said at a press conference.

Lee Jong-ho, chief of Seoul National University's semiconductor research institute, was named science minister, while Chung Ho-young, former chief of Kyungpook National University Hospital, was nominated for health minister.

Park Bo-gyoon, former vice president of the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper, was named culture minister, and former Rep. Kim Hyun-sook was named minister of gender equality and family.

The nominations came a month before Yoon takes office.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (C) arrives at the transition team's office in Seoul on April 8, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK