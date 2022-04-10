Yoon expected to visit ex-President Park's home this week: sources
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol reportedly plans to visit former President Park Geun-hye this week and is arranging last-minute details, according to informed sources Sunday.
Yoon plans to embark on a national tour this week starting with a trip to the southeastern city of Daegu, Park's home city, where she settled last month after being released from prison under a presidential pardon and subsequently from a hospital.
According to multiple sources familiar with Yoon's itinerary, the president-elect was reportedly arranging his schedule to visit Park's residence in Daegu, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday.
When asked whether Yoon plans to meet with the former president in Daegu, Bae Hyun-jin, Yoon's spokesperson, said Friday, "That is certainly under consideration, but nothing has been decided yet."
In 2016, Yoon was the lead prosecutor for Park's corruption scandal that eventually led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment in 2017.
Yoon has repeatedly stated his wish to visit Park, saying he feels "greatly sorry" for the investigation on a political and emotional level, though he was doing his job.
