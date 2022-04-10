(LEAD) Yoon to visit ex-President Park in Daegu on Tuesday
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Sunday he plans to visit former President Park Geun-hye in her home city of Daegu this week.
Yoon told reporters he was scheduled to visit Park's new home in the city, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Tuesday afternoon. The meeting was reportedly arranged between Kwon Young-se, vice chairman of Yoon's transition committee, and Yoo Yeong-ha, Park's close aide.
The president-elect plans to embark on a national tour this week starting with a trip to Daegu, where Park settled last month after being released from prison under a presidential pardon and subsequently from a hospital.
Some watchers speculate Yoon may invite Park to his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 10.
In 2016, Yoon was the lead prosecutor for Park's corruption scandal that eventually led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment in 2017.
Yoon has repeatedly stated his wish to visit Park, saying he feels "greatly sorry" for the investigation on a political and emotional level, though he was doing his job.
