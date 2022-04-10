(profile) Bureaucrat-turned-KAIST professor tapped as Yoon's first industry minister
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Lee Chang-yang, a professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) nominated for industry minister by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, is known for his expertise in economics and policy-making with a focus on technological innovations.
Yoon's pick of Lee, who spent his early career as an industry ministry official, appears to reflect his will to take a practical approach in implementing industrial policy to better support the private sector.
Lee, a management engineering professor, started off his career as a public official by passing the national civil service exam in 1985.
He mostly spent the 1990s working at the trade ministry before becoming a professor at KAIST in 2000. Lee's main research areas include economics and policy on industrial innovations.
As a professor, Lee has held a number of advisory positions for government agencies and private companies.
Lee served as an outside director at SK hynix Inc. from 2012-2018 and has held the same position at LG Display Co. since 2019.
Following Yoon's election in March, Lee was appointed to head a subcommittee for economic affairs on the presidential transition committee.
Born in Goseong, South Gyeongsang Province, in 1962, Lee graduated from Seoul National University with a degree in political science and economics in 1985, and received a Ph.D. in public policy on economics of innovation from the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University in 1999.
