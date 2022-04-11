Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:00 April 11, 2022

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- All eight Cabinet member nominees either met, worked with or knew Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Choo Kyung-ho named economy minister, Lee Jong-sup defense minister for their 'expertise' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Choo Kyung-ho named economy minister, Won Hee-ryong land minister; Yoon says 'competency' matters (Donga Ilbo)
-- Unexpected pick Won Hee-ryong as land minister; Choo Kyung-ho as economic leader (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Choo Kyung-ho, Won Hee-ryong picked based on 'competency' (Segye Times)
-- Economy in the hands of Choo Kyung-ho; real estate in Won Hee-ryong's (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'No distribution according to region or gender'; nominations based on expertise (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- No diversity: Nominees are mostly men in their 50s-60s from Busan, Daegu, Gyeongsang Province (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon says picks are based on 'competency,' but no 'unity or balance' seemed to be considered (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Choo Kyung-ho assigned to tame inflation; Won Hee-ryong to control real estate prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- The market-oriented come to the front of Yoon's first economic team (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon picks half of his cabinet (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon makes first eight picks for Cabinet (Korea Herald)
-- BTS lights up Vegas, stages concert for 50,000 fans (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK