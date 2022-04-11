Korean-language dailies

-- All eight Cabinet member nominees either met, worked with or knew Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Choo Kyung-ho named economy minister, Lee Jong-sup defense minister for their 'expertise' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Choo Kyung-ho named economy minister, Won Hee-ryong land minister; Yoon says 'competency' matters (Donga Ilbo)

-- Unexpected pick Won Hee-ryong as land minister; Choo Kyung-ho as economic leader (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Choo Kyung-ho, Won Hee-ryong picked based on 'competency' (Segye Times)

-- Economy in the hands of Choo Kyung-ho; real estate in Won Hee-ryong's (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'No distribution according to region or gender'; nominations based on expertise (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- No diversity: Nominees are mostly men in their 50s-60s from Busan, Daegu, Gyeongsang Province (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says picks are based on 'competency,' but no 'unity or balance' seemed to be considered (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Choo Kyung-ho assigned to tame inflation; Won Hee-ryong to control real estate prices (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- The market-oriented come to the front of Yoon's first economic team (Korea Economic Daily)

