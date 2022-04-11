(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 11)

The Legislation and Judiciary Committee is composed of 12 lawmakers from the ruling party and six members from the main opposition People Power Party. As this majority is not enough to force legislation through, the ruling party has taken an extraordinary step of securing support from Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, an independent lawmaker. As Yang was a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, she is expected to support the ruling party's position if the bill is submitted to the Agenda Coordination Committee.