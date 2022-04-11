(LEAD) 2 dead in gosiwon fire in Seoul
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a low-cost accommodation facility in Seoul early Monday, leaving two dead, officials said.
The two men in their 60s and 70s were found with severe burns in the lounge and the corridor on the second floor of the "gosiwon," tiny one-room occupancies, in Yeongdeungpo district and sent to a nearby hospital but died, according to officials.
Sixteen others in the building escaped by themselves without sustaining any injuries, while one woman from a nearby building inhaled smoke.
The fire was completely put out at 9:37 a.m., about three hours after it started at 6:33 a.m.
Fire officials said the blaze is assumed to have broken out at one of the victims' rooms and the building's fire protection system, including sprinklers, worked properly but was not enough to extinguish the blaze.
"We are investigating whether the fire broke out accidentally or by arson," Yoon Young-jae, a Yeongdeungpo fire official, said.
