PPP nominates Seoul, Busan mayors for reelection
10:27 April 11, 2022
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon and North Gyeongsang Gov. Lee Cheol-woo were nominated for reelection in June's local elections, the People Power Party (PPP) said Monday.
Park and Lee were the only candidates for nomination in their respective districts. Three applied for nomination for Seoul mayor, including Oh, and the party selected Oh for reelection, the PPP's nomination committee said.
Oh and Park took office after winning last year's local by-elections.
