Hyundai chief heads to U.S. for New York auto show
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung departed for the United States on Monday to attend a global auto show and check on the automaking group's business in the North American market, sources said.
Chung's latest visit, accompanied by top Hyundai officials, marks his third trip to the country in about two months, reflecting his keen attention to the American market where Hyundai has been faring far better than its foreign competitors despite the continued automotive chip supply issues.
Chung is expected to attend the New York International Auto Show 2022, set to kick off later this week, where Hyundai Motor Co. will present its Palisade SUV and the partly revised version of the Telluride SUV built by its smaller affiliate Kia Corp., according to the sources familiar with the matter.
Chung traveled to Las Vegas in January to attend the Consumer Electronics Show and reportedly made an unofficial trip to the U.S. in February.
Hyundai sold more than 1.48 million vehicles in the United States last year, a record high that placed the South Korean automaker in the fifth spot in terms of U.S. sales and that also trumped Honda for the first time in 35 years.
In the January-March period of this year, Hyundai sold 322,593 vehicles in the U.S., driven by robust sales of its premium brand Genesis, offsetting the concerns over the auto chip supply shortages.
