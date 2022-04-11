Go to Contents
(LEAD) S. Korea's defense chief, NATO official discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation

16:10 April 11, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with defense ministry's press release; CHANGES photo; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook held talks with a top North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) official in Seoul on Monday to discuss the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as well as bilateral cooperation, his office said.

During the meeting with NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Rob Bauer, Suh highlighted continuing cooperation between the two sides in military training, cybersecurity and other areas.

Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) talks with NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Rob Bauer at the defense ministry in Seoul on April 11, 2022, in this photo released by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Bauer expressed his gratitude for Seoul's "positive contributions" in responding to the conflict in Ukraine and stressed that NATO values practical security cooperation with South Korea, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

Earlier in the day, Bauer also met with Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul.

Won underscored South Korea's participation in the global efforts to "maintain world peace and bring swift resolution to the crisis in Ukraine," the JCS said in a separate press release.

Bauer expressed his gratitude for South Korea's "proactive support for the efforts in Ukraine," while voicing hope to strengthen cooperation between Seoul and NATO through "sustained military exchange," according to JCS.

The two sides agreed North Korea's continued nuclear and missile development is a "grave threat not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to regional and world peace," it added.

Bauer's trip to Korea reciprocated Won's visit to the NATO committee in Brussels in November.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Won In-choul (R) talks with NATO Military Committee Chair Adm. Rob Bauer at the JCS building in Seoul on April 11, 2022, in this photo released by the JCS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

