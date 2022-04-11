Go to Contents
Ukraine #pharmaceuticals

8 S. Korean drug firms to donate 3 bln won worth of medicine to war-torn Ukraine

13:31 April 11, 2022

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Eight South Korean pharmaceutical companies will donate medicine, medical supplies and health supplements to Ukraine that's been devastated by Russia's invasion, a pharmaceutical association said Monday.

The Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association said its eight member companies offered to donate medical goods worth 3 billion won (US$2.43 million) at the request of Global Life Sharing, a Seoul-based nonprofit group that provides medical support to war- and poverty-stricken areas.

The companies are Kyung Dong Pharmaceutical, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Dongkook Pharmaceutical, Il Yang Pharmaceutical, Genu Pharma Inc., Firson Co., Hana Pharm Co. and Hanmi Pharmaceutical.

They promised to swiftly supply medicine, including antibiotics and ointments for burns, which were especially requested by the Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea.

The packaging process started over the weekend, and the donated goods will be soon delivered to Ukraine by air, the association said.

Workers from Global Life Sharing, a Seoul-based nonprofit group, package medicine and other medical supplies to be donated to Ukraine in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, on April 11, 2022, in this photo provided by the group. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

