Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) Exports up 3 pct in first 10 days of April
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 3 percent in the first 10 days of April from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.3 billion in the April 1-10 period, compared with $14.9 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports gained 12.8 percent on-year to $18.9 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.52 billion during the cited period, the data showed.
Prosecutor general stakes his post on fight against DP-led prosecution reform push
SEOUL -- Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo on Monday publicly opposed the ruling Democratic Party's push to deprive the prosecution of its investigative power, saying he will have no reason to remain in the job if the proposed reform is realized.
The DP has been pushing for what it calls a "complete deprivation of the prosecutorial investigative right" as part of efforts to reform the powerful law enforcement agency that has long been accused of abusing its power for political purposes.
S. Korea's JCS chief, NATO official discuss Ukraine, bilateral cooperation
SEOUL -- South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul held talks with a top North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) official in Seoul on Monday to discuss the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as bilateral security cooperation, his office said.
During the talks with NATO Military Committee Adm. Rob Bauer, Won stressed South Korea's participation in the global efforts to "maintain world peace and bring swift resolution to the crisis in Ukraine," the JCS said in a press release.
(LEAD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
SEOUL -- North Korea opened a new exhibition hall at a major museum in Pyongyang to mark the 10th anniversary of its leader Kim Jong-un's rise to power, state media reported Monday, amid efforts to tout his leadership.
At the Korean Revolution Museum, the North displayed photos and videos of Kim's major "achievements of immortal leadership" since his pledge to build a responsible nuclear weapons state at a congress of the ruling Workers' Party in May 2016, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Samsung eases pandemic rules as omicron is loosening its hold
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday eased health protocols meant to mitigate coronavirus transmission, as the omicron wave appears to be in retreat and the country is trying to restore a semblance of normalcy.
The tech giant internally announced its relaxed guidelines earlier in the day about in-person meetings, mass gatherings and business trips.
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for first time in 7 weeks
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 100,000 for the first time in seven weeks on Monday, as the omicron wave is slowing after reaching its peak in mid-March.
The country added 90,928 new COVID-19 infections, including 21 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,424,598, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Apple TV+'s epic series 'Pachinko' boosts sales of original novel
SEOUL -- The rising popularity of the period drama "Pachinko," based on the namesake English novel and released by Apple TV+ last month, has fanned the sales of the Korean translation of its original book here in South Korea.
The translation of "Pachinko," published in March 2018 by local publisher Literature & Thought, shot up 97 places to sixth on the weekly bestsellers list for the fourth week of March by Kyobo Book Center, the biggest bookstore chain in South Korea. The first episode of the Apple TV+ original series was released on March 25.
Choi Min-jeong captures overall crown at short track worlds
SEOUL -- For the first time in four years, Choi Min-jeong is the overall champion at the short track worlds.
Choi scored 107 ranking points to hold off Kim Boutin of Canada at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Montreal on Sunday (local time).
Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin roughed up in season debut
SEOUL -- From giving up a half-dozen runs to getting hit by a batted ball, Toronto Blue Jays' starter Ryu Hyun-jin couldn't have scripted a worse outing for his 2022 season debut.
The South Korean left-hander was roughed up for six earned runs on five hits, including a home run, in just 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, as the Blue Jays fell 12-6 at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday (local time). Ryu didn't factor into a decision, while the Blue Jays lost for the first time this year after back-to-back comeback victories at home.
