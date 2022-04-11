N. Korea releases photo books touting late founder's diplomacy with China, Russia
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Monday published photo books highlighting its late founder Kim Il-sung's efforts to strengthen the country's relations with China and Russia in commemoration of his upcoming 110th birth anniversary.
The North's Foreign Languages Publishing House posted the two publications on its website, touting Kim's diplomatic achievements with Beijing and Moscow over his lifetime, ahead of his birthday that falls on Friday this year and is celebrated as a major holiday in the North.
The photo book on ties between the North and China carries photos of meetings between the two sides' leadership between 1953 and 1992, including Kim's meeting with Chinese leader Mao Zedong during his visit to China in 1953.
The book on Pyongyang-Moscow relations includes photos of Kim's trips to Russia, such as his visit to Moscow in 1949, when he met with Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.
