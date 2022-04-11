Jeju tourism visitors up 37 pct amid efforts toward pre-pandemic normalcy
JEJU, South Korea, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Tourist arrivals on the southern resort island of Jeju climbed 37.4 percent so far this year compared to a year ago amid increased efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, industry data showed Monday.
According to the Jeju Tourism Association, 3.45 million visitors arrived on Jeju from Jan. 1 to Sunday, compared to the 2.51 million tally during the same period last year. The total number of arrivals from April 1 to Sunday reached 368,584, with the daily average for the period recorded at 36,858.
Industry watchers attributed the growth in visitors to the arrival of the warm spring weather as of late and the increased public yearnings toward restoring everyday life to that of the pre-pandemic period. According to the association, many popular tourism areas, including Seogwipo and Aewol, have been frequented by travelers enjoying sightseeing with family and friends.
Despite the increase in travelers, local health authorities are maintaining strict virus response measures and requesting tourists to follow related guidelines.
