Moon mourns death of decorated U.S. Korean War veteran
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday mourned the death of retired U.S. Army Col. William E. Weber, a highly decorated Korean War veteran, paying his respect to Weber's "sacrifice and commitment" for peace and freedom of South Korea.
"I would like to express my respect for the sacrifice and commitment of the deceased who worked hard until the end of his life for the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea," Moon said, using South Korea's official name.
Moon sent a letter of condolences to the bereaved family of Weber, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
Weber reportedly died at his residence in Maryland on Saturday (local time) at age 97.
During the war, Weber served as a member of the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team and joined key missions, including the Incheon Landing Operation, to repel North Korean invaders. He lost his right arm and right leg in a battle in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul, in 1951.
After retirement, Weber devoted his life to ensuring the world never forgets the Korean War.
He has advocated for the establishment of monuments honoring Korea War veterans, including the Wall of Remembrance in Washington that carries the names of American servicemen and Korean Augmentation Troops to the U.S. Army who lost their lives in the war.
