(LEAD) Assembly speaker asks Sweden to help N. Korea return to dialogue

19:47 April 11, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 7-8; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug held talks with the speaker of Sweden's parliament, Andreas Norlen, on Monday, during which Park asked Sweden to help North Korea return to dialogue.

Park told the visiting Norlen that Sweden "plays a role" for North Korea to return to dialogue, according to Park's office.

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (4th from R) holds talks with Andreas Norlen (2nd from L), the speaker of Sweden's parliament, at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 11, 2022, in this photo provided by the National Assembly. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In response, Norlen said Sweden will continue to support the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has ratcheted up tensions by conducting an intercontinental ballistic missile test last month, breaking its self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests. Concerns have also risen that Pyongyang could conduct a nuclear test.

With regard to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Park said Russia should stop the war.

South Korea plans to expand humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Park said.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (R) holds a meeting with Andreas Norlen, Sweden's parliamentary speaker, at the government complex in Seoul on April 11, 2022, in this photo provided by the prime minister's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Norien also visited Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum. During the meeting, Kim called on Sweden to help Korea's southern port city of Busan host the World Expo 2030, Kim's office said.

Norien said he sees Busan as the best host city and will deliver his view to the Swedish government and parliament.

Separately, Norlen met with Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the conservative People Power Party. Lee voiced support for Sweden, which has provided massive aid to Ukraine.

Also, Norlen met with Rep. Yun Ho-jung of the liberal Democratic Party.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

