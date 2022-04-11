Zelenskyy asks S. Korea for military hardware support
17:36 April 11, 2022
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday asked South Korea to provide military hardware support to help his country's fight against Russian aggression.
Zelenskyy made the request in a virtual address before South Korean lawmakers, saying Ukraine needs various military technologies, including planes and tanks.
"The Republic of Korea can help Ukraine," he said. "South Korea has the military hardware that can stop Russia's vessels and missiles."
