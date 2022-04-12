Go to Contents
Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 April 12, 2022

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/16 Sunny 70

Incheon 17/13 Rain 80

Suwon 22/14 Sunny 70

Cheongju 27/15 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 27/14 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 25/13 Sunny 70

Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 60

Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 10

Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/16 Cloudy 0

Busan 21/16 Cloudy 0

(END)

