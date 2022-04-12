Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 April 12, 2022
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/16 Sunny 70
Incheon 17/13 Rain 80
Suwon 22/14 Sunny 70
Cheongju 27/15 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 27/14 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 25/13 Sunny 70
Gangneung 26/18 Sunny 60
Jeonju 27/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 10
Jeju 23/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/16 Cloudy 0
Busan 21/16 Cloudy 0
(END)