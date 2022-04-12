(LEAD) Forest fire extinguished in Gangwon border town after 3 days
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Firefighting authorities extinguished the main fires in the northeastern border town of Yanggu on Tuesday after they hit the area for three days.
According to the Korea Forest Service (KFS), the main wildfires were extinguished as of 9 a.m. after burning 720 hectares, the equivalent of 1,008 soccer fields, in Yanggu, 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul and about 20 km south of the border with North Korea.
Authorities had deployed 30 helicopters and 788 firefighting personnel shortly after sunrise to completely put out the wildfires, KFS officials said, adding efforts are now under way to extinguish smoldering fires.
The forest fire, which began Sunday afternoon, threatened many houses and facilities, but there have been no casualties or significant damage to facilities.
The Yanggu forest fire came about one month after a string of massive wildfires burned more than 20,000 hectares along the east coast.
The fire was reportedly caused by a resident who was burning fallen leaves in the mountainous town of Gangwon Province. A dry weather advisory has been in effect across Gangwon amid strong winds.
Meanwhile, in Gunwi, a southeastern town just north of Daegu, a wildfire was also extinguished Tuesday after scorching 347 hectares for three days, officials said.
Authorities began mobilizing 37 helicopters and 1,200 personnel to fight the Gunwi wildfire in the early morning, officials said, adding there have been no reports of casualties or damage to houses or other buildings.
