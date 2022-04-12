KBO rookies go from preseason heroes to early regular season zeroes

Kim Do-yeong arrived in the KBO with far more fanfare than Song, who was drafted in the seventh round in 2017 and didn't even so much get a preseason at-bat until this year. The 23-year-old still qualifies as a rookie in the KBO, with only two partial seasons in the minor league under his belt. For a while in March, it seemed as though Song would give Kim a run for his money in the Rookie of the Year battle. Song led the KBO with six home runs in 12 preseason games and slugged at a .795 clip.