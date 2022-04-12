Yoon to pay visit to ex-President Park
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol was to pay a visit to former President Park Geun-hye in her hometown of Daegu on Tuesday amid attention over whether they will be able to patch up their troubled relationship.
Yoon led an investigation team in 2016 into Park's corruption scandal that led to her impeachment, ouster from office and imprisonment. Yoon said during the election campaign that even though he did what he was supposed to do as a prosecutor, he feels apologetic toward Park.
Park was pardoned in December after spending four years and nine months in prison on a 22-year sentence for corruption. After months of treatment at a Seoul hospital, she returned to a new residence in her hometown last month.
Yoon has repeatedly stated his wish to visit Park. During Tuesday's meeting, Yoon is also expected to invite her to his May 10 inauguration ceremony.
Daegu was the last stop in Yoon's two-day swing through key cities in North Gyeongsang Province that was organized to express gratitude for the support that people in the region showed him in last month's presidential election.
Yoon was scheduled to return to Seoul later Tuesday.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)