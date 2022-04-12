Money supply grows in February amid increased savings, corporate loans
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew 0.6 percent on-month in February driven by increased savings and corporate loans, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,662.6 trillion won (US$2.96 trillion) on average in February, up 21.8 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
Contributing to the February rise were increased savings amid rising interest rates, along with a gain in corporate loans.
Banks have raised interest rates on savings in line with the central bank's recent series of rate hikes aimed at taming inflation.
