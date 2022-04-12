Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KCTU #labor group rally #police

Police to beef up security around transition team office ahead of labor rally

11:55 April 12, 2022

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Police will set up a wall of buses near the headquarters of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee to beef up security in response to a planned labor rally, officials said Tuesday.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), the more militant of South Korea's two major umbrella unions, and the Korean Peasants League have warned of massive rallies in central Seoul and the southern district of Yeouido, respectively, on Wednesday.

In response, police plan to mobilize forces and set up the buses around the transition team's office and other places in the capital where the KCTU is expected to gather.

Police also plan to set up checkpoints to block cars coming into the area for the rally, and control cars and public transportation if needed.

The Seoul city government banned the KCTU's demonstration last week, citing virus risks, but the labor group filed an injunction request against the city's move with the Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday.

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the more militant of South Korea's two major umbrella unions, speak during a news conference in front of the office of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee in central Seoul on April 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK