Korea Shipbuilding opens European R&D center in Germany

13:38 April 12, 2022

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday that the shipyard has opened its European research and development (R&D) center in Germany.

The R&D center, located in Dusseldorf, will focus on stepping up cooperation with global counterparts in an effort to secure eco-friendly technologies, said KSOE, a subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.

A KSOE official said the European R&D center will serve as a springboard for the company's leading role in developing next-generation ship technologies.

KSOE has been ramping up efforts to establish a global R&D network in a bid to emerge as the world's leading shipyard. In 2019, it set up a R&D center in India.

The shipbuilder also said it has kicked off a joint research program with Germany's RWTH Aachen University on a future ship propulsion system.

KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on April 12, 2022, shows the opening ceremony of its European research and development center in Dusseldorf, Germany. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


