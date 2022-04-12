Go to Contents
Military reports 1,856 more COVID-19 cases

14:22 April 12, 2022

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 1,856 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 107,914.

The new cases included 1,171 from the Army, 191 from the Air Force, 176 from the Navy, 161 from the Marine Corps and 139 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 14 from the ministry, three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 10,938 military personnel are under treatment.

The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 524 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.

The latest USFK tally raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 9,221.

Service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

