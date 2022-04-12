Go to Contents
Yoon spends 40.8 bln won, Lee 43.8 bln won for official campaign

15:35 April 12, 2022

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol spent 40.8 billion won (US$33.3 million) for his official campaign for the presidential vote, while his main rival Lee Jae-myung spent 43.8 billion won, the National Election Commission said Tuesday.

Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) won the nation's closest presidential election on March 9, beating Lee of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) by 0.73 percentage point.

By law, the election watchdog is required to fully reimburse the expenses if the candidate wins more than 15 percent of all eligible votes cast.

Candidates with less than 15 percent but more than 10 percent of all votes will be reimbursed 50 percent of their costs, while those with less than 10 percent will be reimbursed nothing.

As Yoon had 48.56 percent of the vote against Lee's 47.83 percent, both the PPP and the DP can fully receive their campaign spending.

Compared with campaign costs for the 2017 presidential election, the PPP's spending for the March election rose by 6.7 billion won, while the DP's spending fell by 4.3 billion won.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (C) poses after receiving a certificate of election from the National Election Commission during a ceremony to disband his campaign office at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 10, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

