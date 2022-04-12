SK chairman banned from selling part of his stock holdings pending divorce suit
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Family Court has granted an injunction banning SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won from selling some of his stock holdings until a divorce suit with his estranged wife is settled, officials said Tuesday.
In the Feb. 23 decision, the court banned Chey from disposing of 3.5 million shares in SK Inc. until the divorce suit is over. His wife, Roh So-young, had asked the court to ban Chey from 6.5 million shares in the company.
Roh appealed the decision.
Chey married Roh, daughter of former President Roh Moo-hyun, in 1988, but the two have been undergoing divorce proceedings since 2017. He first expressed his intention to split up with Roh in 2015 after it was revealed that he has a child born out of wedlock.
